Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 24 cupcakes (serving size: 1 cupcake)
Matt Lewis
March 2016

Prep: 35 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Cool: 20 minutes.

A meringue-based frosting and a classic chiffon cake batter made with eggs and oil (instead of butter) give these dainty treats one-third the calories and fat of traditional cupcakes. Add a festive touch (and fiber!) with a snowy dusting of unsweetened coconut.

Ingredients

  • Cupcakes
  • 1 1/3 cups cake flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 5 large eggs, separated
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sweetened coconut
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • Frosting
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 191
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 160mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. Line 2 (12-cup) cupcake pans with paper liners.

Step 2

For cupcakes, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 3

In another bowl, beat egg yolks and 1 cup sugar with an electric mixer on high for 2 minutes. (It will be pale yellow and ribbonlike.) Add water and next 3 ingredients (through sweetened coconut); whisk to combine. Whisk in flour mixture. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 4

Place egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl. Beat with a hand mixer or stand mixer at medium speed until foamy, using clean, dry beaters. Gradually add the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Increase speed to high, and continue beating about 2 minutes or until stiff peaks form. With a rubber spatula, fold in about 1/3 of the whipped whites into reserved batter. Gently fold in the remaining whites.

Step 5

Fill the cupcake liners about 3/4 full with the batter. Bake for 20–25 minutes (rotating pans halfway through baking time) or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake comes out clean. Transfer the pans to a wire rack, and let cool for 20 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pan, and cool completely.

Step 6

For frosting, combine first 4 ingredients (through vanilla extract) in the bowl of a stand mixer, and stir until combined. Set bowl over a saucepan filled with simmering water, and stir constantly until the sugar is dissolved and reaches 160° on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 7

Transfer bowl to a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment; beat on high 8–10 minutes or until stiff peaks form.

Step 8

Fill a pastry bag fitted with a medium tip with the frosting. (You can also use a zip-top plastic bag, and make a small snip in one of the bottom corners.) Pipe out a dollop of frosting on each cupcake, and sprinkle with coconut. Serve and eat immediately.

