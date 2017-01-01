- Calories per serving 142
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 28mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
White Chocolate Holiday Bark
Prep: 15 minutes; Chill: 30 minutes
Sweet and crunchy, every bite of this festive candy is loaded with heart-healthy dried cranberries and antioxidant-rich almonds. Using unsweetened coconut instead of sweetened versions saves a few calories while adding delicious flavor and an extra bit of fiber. Try replacing the cranberries with dried cherries—which are high in beta-carotene and help protect against heart disease—for a tasty variation your guests will love.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and set aside.
Spread the sliced almonds and the unsweetened coconut in an even layer on the baking sheet. Toast 5–8 minutes or until coconut just begins to brown. Remove baking sheet from the oven, and let cool.
In a large bowl, combine almonds, coconut, rice cereal, and dried cranberries. Reserve about 1/4 cup of the mixture, and set aside.
Place chopped white chocolate and 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a large heatproof bowl, and set over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Stir with a spatula until the chocolate is completely melted.
Remove the chocolate from heat, and fold in the almond mixture. Spread mixture evenly on parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle on the reserved 1/4 cup topping. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until the chocolate has completely set. Break the bark into small pieces, and serve.