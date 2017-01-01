Spiced Cranberry Sauce

Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes; Chill: 2 hours.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) package fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 (1/2- by 3-inch long) strips orange rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 10–12 minutes or until cranberries pop and mixture thickens.

Step 2

Remove orange rind; set sauce aside to cool completely. Refrigerate about 2 hours or until well-chilled. (Sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead.)

