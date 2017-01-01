- Calories per serving 103
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Calcium per serving 84mg
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes. Add garlic and apple; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add squash and next 4 ingredients; stir 30 seconds or until well-combined. Add broth, and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 20 minutes or until squash and vegetables are tender.
Place half of squash mixture in blender with 1/4 cup evaporated milk. Remove center of blender lid (to let steam escape); secure lid. Place clean towel over opening to avoid splatters; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl. Repeat with remaining squash and evaporated milk.
Spoon 1/2 cup soup into small bowl or mini pumpkin. Swirl in 3/4 teaspoon crème fraîche, if desired. Serve immediately.