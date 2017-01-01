- Calories per serving 138
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 114mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Banana-Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yunhee Kim
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. Combine first 6 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Whisk together oil, soy milk, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients; stir to combine. Fold in banana, walnuts, and chocolate chips.
Step 2
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop dough onto pan with a small ice-cream scoop. Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown, turning baking sheet halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.