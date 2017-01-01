Banana-Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 16 cookies
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup oat flour
  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/3 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup raw sugar
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1/3 cup plain soy milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 ripe banana, cut into small pieces
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts or other favorite nut
  • 1/3 cup semisweet vegan chocolate chips (such as Tropical Source)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 138
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 114mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine first 6 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Whisk together oil, soy milk, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients; stir to combine. Fold in banana, walnuts, and chocolate chips.

Step 2

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop dough onto pan with a small ice-cream scoop. Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown, turning baking sheet halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.

