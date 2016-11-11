- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 65g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 445mg
- Calcium per serving 130mg
Pumpkin Waffles With Maple-Walnut Syrup
These pumpkin waffles are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and overed with maple-walnut syrup. They're the perfect fall breakfast!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 7 ingredients (through cloves) in a large bowl. Whisk together next 6 ingredients (through oil) in a medium bowl. Make a well in center of dry ingredients; add wet mixture. Stir just until moist.
Preheat waffle iron, and coat it with cooking spray. Add about 1/2 cup batter, and spread it to edges; cook until the steaming stops. Repeat with remaining batter, setting waffles aside until all are cooked. Place on baking sheets in oven for 5 minutes to crisp.
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add walnuts; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Add the maple syrup; simmer 2 minutes. Dust waffles with powdered sugar, if desired. Serve with warm syrup.