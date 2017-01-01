- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 226mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 665mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Mini-Smoked Salmon Frittatas
Yunhee Kim
A perfect brunch dish, these smoked salmon frittatas are as impressive as they are tasty. Bake and serve in mini ramekins with a side of fresh fruit and juice.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325°. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet. Sauté onion 2–3 minutes or until soft; add salt, pepper, and salmon. Remove from stovetop; let cool.
Step 2
Combine the next 4 ingredients (through milk) in a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese. Lightly coat 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray. Add 2 tablespoons of salmon mixture to each ramekin. Pour 3/4 cup egg mixture into each ramekin. (Do not overfill.)
Step 3
Place ramekins on baking sheet; bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Garnish, if desired.