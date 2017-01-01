Cranberry-Buttermilk Scones

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 scone)
Laraine Perri and Lisa Schoen
March 2016

These low-fat scones are filled with cranberries and topped wtih coarse sugar, but still come in at only 5 grams of fat per serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1/3 cup low-fat buttermilk, well-shaken
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
  • 1 egg white, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 46mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 319mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine first 5 ingredients; cut in butter with pastry blender until mixture resembles a coarse meal.

Step 2

Whisk together the buttermilk, egg, and vanilla. Add to dry ingredients with cranberries; stir just until moist.

Step 3

On lightly floured surface, knead dough with floured hands 5 or 6 times; pat into 7-inch round. Cut into 6 wedges; transfer wedges to parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 4

Brush tops with egg white, and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake 15 minutes or until golden. Let cool on wire rack 10 minutes before serving.

