Passion Fruit Mimosas

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
2 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 mimosa)
Laraine Perri and Lisa Schoen
March 2016

With only 3 ingredients, this passion fruit mimosa is equally as beautiful as it is delicious. Your guests will love the fun "color blocking" appearance it has.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grenadine
  • 1 1/2 cups chilled passion fruit juice
  • 1 (750 ml) bottle chilled prosecco
  • Orange slices, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 147
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Spoon 1/4 teaspoon grenadine into each of 6 flutes; top with 1/4 cup passion fruit juice, then fill with prosecco. Garnish, if desired.

