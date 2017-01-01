Endive Salad With Oranges and Goat Cheese

Step 3

On each of 4 plates, place 5 endive leaves in a pinwheel pattern. Add 2–3 orange segments to each leaf of endive. Crumble a little goat cheese over each, and top with a few almond slices. Drizzle with about 1 tablespoon of the roasted-garlic vinaigrette (you'll have extra), and garnish with minced chives.