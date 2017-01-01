Endive Salad With Oranges and Goat Cheese

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad and 2 teaspoons dressing)
José Andrés
March 2016

This elegant salad recipe features endive leaves topped with fresh oranges, goat cheese, and a roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Ingredients

  • Vinaigrette
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, preferably Spanish
  • 1 whole garlic head, top sliced off
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Salad
  • 20 Belgian endive leaves
  • 40 orange sections (4 oranges)
  • 2 ounces goat cheese
  • 2 ounces sliced Marcona almonds
  • Minced chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 305
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 132mg
  • Calcium per serving 291mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Place olive oil in a small roasting pan with garlic. Bake 30–35 minutes or until garlic cloves feel soft.

Step 2

Remove from oven, and separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins. Process garlic cloves, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper in a blender until smooth.

Step 3

On each of 4 plates, place 5 endive leaves in a pinwheel pattern. Add 2–3 orange segments to each leaf of endive. Crumble a little goat cheese over each, and top with a few almond slices. Drizzle with about 1 tablespoon of the roasted-garlic vinaigrette (you'll have extra), and garnish with minced chives.

