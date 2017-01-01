Rustic Apple Galette

Antonis Achilleos
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Bake: 35 minutes; Cool: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • Crust
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup stone-ground whole-wheat flour
  • 3 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons trans fat–free vegetable shortening
  • 3 tablespoons apple juice
  • Filling
  • 3 cups sliced peeled Golden Delicious apples, cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, diced
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 3 tablespoons coarse sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 58g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 160mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For crust: Combine first 4 ingredients; cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add apple juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing until dough is moist and begins to stick together. Cover in plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 3

For filling: Toss apples with lemon juice. Whisk together next 4 ingredients; pour over apples, tossing until well-combined.

Step 4

Unwrap dough; place on parchment paper. Roll into a 15-inch circle. Place dough and parchment on rimmed baking sheet; arrange apples in center, leaving 2-inch border. Fold edges in; press gently to seal. Dot apples with butter.

Step 5

Whisk egg white and water. Brush dough with egg wash; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Loosely cover with foil; bake 25–30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes or until tender and golden.

Step 6

Let stand 20 minutes. Cut into 8 wedges; serve.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up