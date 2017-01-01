Cornbread, Sausage, and Herb Stuffing

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 For cornbread: Combine first 4 ingredients; make well in center. Combine milk, oil, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Spoon batter into 8-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes in pan on wire rack. Remove from pan; cool.

Step 3 Reduce oven to 375°. Cut cornbread into 1-inch cubes, and place on baking sheet in even layer. Bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Let cool.

Step 4 For stuffing: Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, crumbling, 8 minutes or until browned. Add onion and bay leaf; cook 4 minutes or until onion starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and next 3 ingredients; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat; discard bay leaf. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.