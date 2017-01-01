Brussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Toast walnuts on baking sheet for 8–10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove and cool to room temperature. Increase oven temperature to 425°.

Step 2 Slice large sprouts in half, if needed, so all are about the same size. Toss sprouts in large bowl with remaining ingredients. Spread on rimmed baking sheet in even layer.