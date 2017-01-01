Brussels Sprouts With Prosciutto and Walnuts

Antonis Achilleos
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 1/2 pounds trimmed Brussels sprouts
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, excess fat trimmed and removed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 127
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 326mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Toast walnuts on baking sheet for 8–10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove and cool to room temperature. Increase oven temperature to 425°.

Step 2

Slice large sprouts in half, if needed, so all are about the same size. Toss sprouts in large bowl with remaining ingredients. Spread on rimmed baking sheet in even layer.

Step 3

Roast for 25–30 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until browned and tender. Toss with toasted walnuts, and serve warm.

