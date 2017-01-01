- Calories per serving 97
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Champagne-Glazed Cipollini Onions
Antonis Achilleos
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Arrange onions in even layer in 10-inch skillet. Stir in sugar and next 4 ingredients (through 2 cups Champagne); bring to boil over high heat. Let mixture reduce 7–8 minutes or until almost all liquid has evaporated.
Step 2
Reduce heat to medium-low; continue cooking, stirring frequently for 7–8 minutes or until onions are tender and golden.
Step 3
Add remaining 2 tablespoons Champagne to pan; scrape browned bits at bottom with spatula. Remove thyme sprig, and transfer onions to serving bowl. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired.