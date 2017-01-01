Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey

Preheat oven to 325°. Remove turkey neck and giblets; discard. Rinse turkey with cold water; pat dry. Combine onion, celery, garlic, herbs, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Stuff turkey cavity with mixture. Tie ends of legs with twine. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under bird.

Place roasting rack coated with cooking spray in a roasting pan. Place turkey on rack. Brush top and sides of turkey with butter; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour 1 cup broth in pan.

Step 3

Bake at 325° for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes. Cover breast tightly with foil, and add remaining cup broth to bottom of roasting pan, and bake an additional 30 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh (away from bone) registers 165°. (Temperature will continue to rise when bird is resting.) Remove from oven; let rest 30 minutes before slicing. Transfer to a platter, garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve.