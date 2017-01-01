Simple Herb-Roasted Turkey

Antonis Achilleos
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: about 5–6 ounces turkey, skin removed)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 2 1/2 hours; Stand: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (10–12 pound) fresh or frozen turkey, thawed
  • 1 small Vidalia or other sweet onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 celery rib, roughly chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 packages fresh herb blend for poultry, roughly chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • Additional herbs, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 50g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 167mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 207mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°. Remove turkey neck and giblets; discard. Rinse turkey with cold water; pat dry. Combine onion, celery, garlic, herbs, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Stuff turkey cavity with mixture. Tie ends of legs with twine. Lift wing tips up and over back; tuck under bird.

Step 2

Place roasting rack coated with cooking spray in a roasting pan. Place turkey on rack. Brush top and sides of turkey with butter; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour 1 cup broth in pan.

Step 3

Bake at 325° for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes. Cover breast tightly with foil, and add remaining cup broth to bottom of roasting pan, and bake an additional 30 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh (away from bone) registers 165°. (Temperature will continue to rise when bird is resting.) Remove from oven; let rest 30 minutes before slicing. Transfer to a platter, garnish with fresh herbs, if desired, and serve.

