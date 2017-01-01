Sour Cream and Caviar Topped Purple Potatoes

Antonis Achileos
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 18 servings (serving size: 2 potato halves)
Laura Zapalowski
March 2016

This recipe calls for Peruvian purple potatoes, which are topped with sour cream and caviar. These appetizers are quick and colorful!

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces small Peruvian purple potatoes (about 16–18), halved
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup light sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1–2 ounces caviar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 31
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 116mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Add potatoes and 3/4 teaspoon salt to medium saucepan; cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce heat; simmer 8 minutes or until just tender but not falling apart.

Step 2

Transfer potatoes to baking sheet lined with paper towels. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.

Step 3

Meanwhile, whisk together sour cream, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper; let chill. Arrange potatoes in even layer on large serving platter. Spoon 1/2 rounded teaspoon sour cream mixture onto each potato half; top with 1/4 teaspoon caviar.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up