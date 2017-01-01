- Calories per serving 31
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 116mg
- Calcium per serving 20mg
Sour Cream and Caviar Topped Purple Potatoes
Antonis Achileos
This recipe calls for Peruvian purple potatoes, which are topped with sour cream and caviar. These appetizers are quick and colorful!
How to Make It
Step 1
Add potatoes and 3/4 teaspoon salt to medium saucepan; cover with cold water by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce heat; simmer 8 minutes or until just tender but not falling apart.
Step 2
Transfer potatoes to baking sheet lined with paper towels. Cool about 20 minutes or until room temperature.
Step 3
Meanwhile, whisk together sour cream, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper; let chill. Arrange potatoes in even layer on large serving platter. Spoon 1/2 rounded teaspoon sour cream mixture onto each potato half; top with 1/4 teaspoon caviar.