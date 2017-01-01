Apple Tarte Tatin

Preheat oven to 400°. Peel, core, and slice apples; set aside. Place 1 sheet puff pastry on a piece of wax paper, and roll into a circle the size of your pan; chill in fridge. Put cast-iron or other ovenproof pan on stove. Coat bottom and sides of pan with just enough butter to leave a film. Add brown sugar. Add apple slices in a concentric circle, starting with outside of pan; make 2 layers of apples. Turn heat to medium-high, and cook for 20 minutes. Transfer to oven, and cook 20 minutes more. Remove and place puff pastry over apples. Bake 30 minutes more or until golden. Remove from oven; cool for 15–20 minutes. Invert pan onto platter, and serve.