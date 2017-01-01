Orecchiette With Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°. Toss sprouts with 1 tablespoon oil; arrange cut side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and pancetta. Roast 18–20 minutes or until sprouts are tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot.