- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 353mg
- Calcium per serving 98mg
Orecchiette With Brussels Sprouts and Hazelnuts
Yunhee Kim
Orecchiette is a small ear-shaped pasta that was traditionally made in southern Italy. This recipe combines it with brussels sprouts and chopped hazelnuts.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Toss sprouts with 1 tablespoon oil; arrange cut side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and pancetta. Roast 18–20 minutes or until sprouts are tender.
Step 2
Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water. Return pasta to pot.
Step 3
Add garlic to sprouts; toss well. Add sprouts, Parmesan, thyme, and a few tablespoons reserved pasta water to pasta; stir in remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Spoon into 4 bowls; sprinkle with hazelnuts.