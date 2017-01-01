Light French Onion Soup

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Heat butter and olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt. Cover; cook 5 minutes. Uncover; add sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, 25 minutes or until onions are golden. Add flour, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook 1–2 minutes. Add sherry, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Transfer to a saucepan. Add stock and pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add soy sauce.