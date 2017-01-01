- Calories per serving 307
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 39mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 392mg
- Calcium per serving 331mg
Light French Onion Soup
French onion soup is the perfect go-to for cold winter days. Serve hot and bubbly, top with melted Gruyère, and your family will never know this recipe is light.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. Heat butter and olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt. Cover; cook 5 minutes. Uncover; add sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, 25 minutes or until onions are golden. Add flour, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook 1–2 minutes. Add sherry, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Transfer to a saucepan. Add stock and pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add soy sauce.
Place bread slices on a baking sheet; bake 7 minutes per side or until golden.
Heat broiler. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top with 1–2 bread slices and 2 slices Gruyère. Broil 1–2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.