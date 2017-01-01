Light French Onion Soup

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups soup and 2 toasts)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

French onion soup is the perfect go-to for cold winter days. Serve hot and bubbly, top with melted Gruyère, and your family will never know this recipe is light.

Recipe Is:
Low Calorie

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 large thinly sliced Spanish onions
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1/3 cup dry sherry
  • 6 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 4–8 (3/4-inch) slices French baguette
  • 4 ounces Gruyère cheese, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 307
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 39mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 392mg
  • Calcium per serving 331mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°. Heat butter and olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt. Cover; cook 5 minutes. Uncover; add sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, 25 minutes or until onions are golden. Add flour, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook 1–2 minutes. Add sherry, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Transfer to a saucepan. Add stock and pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add soy sauce.

Step 2

Place bread slices on a baking sheet; bake 7 minutes per side or until golden.

Step 3

Heat broiler. Ladle soup into ovenproof bowls. Top with 1–2 bread slices and 2 slices Gruyère. Broil 1–2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.

