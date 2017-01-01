Cioppino With Garlic Toasts

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 cups soup and 2 slices toast)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 35 minutes; Stand: 8 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Calorie

Ingredients

  • 4-5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup finely diced fennel bulb
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 (8-ounce) bottle clam juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 18 littleneck clams, well-scrubbed
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless halibut fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 12 ounces extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on
  • 12 medium sea scallops
  • 12 (1/2-inch-thick) slices sourdough bread
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 393
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 12mg
  • Sodium per serving 593mg
  • Calcium per serving 170mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add minced garlic, thyme, and red pepper; sauté 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add wine, cook on high 5 minutes or until reduced by half. Add tomatoes with juices, clam juice, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 300°. Raise heat on stove to medium; add clams. Cover; cook 5–8 minutes or until shells are just opened. Remove clams (discard unopened shells). Set aside; keep warm. Lower heat to simmer. Season halibut with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; add to pot with basil. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and stir in shrimp and scallops; cover. Let sit 6–8 minutes or until shrimp and scallops are just cooked. Return clams to pot; cover.

Step 3

Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining 1–2 tablespoons oil; bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Rub smashed garlic onto each slice.

Step 4

Ladle soup into 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up