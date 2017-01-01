Pho

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
21 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup broth plus garnishes)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Pho is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Traditionally a popular street food, now you can make this in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 1 (2-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, sliced into quarter-size pieces
  • 1 onion, halved and sliced
  • 7 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 3 whole star anise
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces flank steak, trimmed
  • 8 ounces dried flat rice noodles (banh pho)
  • 2 scallions, sliced on bias
  • 1/2 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped
  • 1 cup fresh mung bean sprouts
  • 1/4 small dried Thai chile, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 339
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 827mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring large pot of water to boil (for step 3). Heat oil in heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and onion; sauté 3 minutes or until lightly charred. Add broth, anise, cloves, and cinnamon; bring to boil, then reduce to simmer. Cook 15 minutes. Strain broth into a bowl; discard solids. Return broth to pan, stir in fish sauce and sugar; season with black pepper.

Step 2

Put steak in freezer for 15 minutes to firm for slicing. Soak noodles in hot water in large bowl for 20 minutes or until soft.

Step 3

Add noodles to boiling water; cook 30 seconds. Drain, and divide noodles among 6 deep soup bowls. Return broth to boil. Remove steak from freezer, halve lengthwise, and slice thinly across the grain; arrange raw slices over noodles. Ladle broth into bowls (boiling broth will cook steak).

Step 4

Arrange scallions, mint, bean sprouts, and chilies on large platter. Serve soup with platter on side.

