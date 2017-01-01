Café Con Leche Custard Cups

Photo: Southern Living
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 1/2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 (14-oz.) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup thawed reduced-fat whipped topping
  • Garnishes: chopped and whole chocolate-covered espresso beans, 100-calorie shortbread cookies

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 7.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63.4mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 136mg
  • Calcium per serving 233mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine flour and salt in a 2-qt. heavy nonaluminum saucepan. Whisk in reduced-fat milk and next 3 ingredients, whisking until smooth. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, 10 to 12 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

Step 2

Fill a large bowl with ice; place pan in ice, and whisk custard occasionally until completely cool (about 30 minutes).

Step 3

Spoon 1/2 cup custard into each of 8 (5-oz.) cups or glasses. Top each with 1 to 2 Tbsp. whipped topping, filling completely. Scrape top with a knife to level whipped topping. Garnish, if desired.

Step 4

Note: To make ahead, pour cooled custard into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag, gently pressing out excess air (to prevent a film from forming). Seal bag, and chill up to 24 hours. To serve, snip off 1 corner of bag, and pipe custard into serving cups.

Step 5

Note: For testing purposes only, we used Nabisco 100 Calorie Packs Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookie Crisps.

