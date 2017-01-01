- Calories per serving 209
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 259mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Chicken and White Bean Soup with Greens
Yunhee Kim
White beans and greens combine with chicken for a healthy soup that helps you get in those recommended veggie servings.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 3–4 minutes or until tender but not browned. Add carrots, and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add broth, chicken, and rosemary; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes, skimming occasionally.
Step 2
Add beans and kale, and simmer for about 5 minutes more. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes more or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Remove rosemary sprig and garlic clove. Ladle soup into 6 warm bowls; sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon parsley.