- Calories per serving 343
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 400mg
- Calcium per serving 244mg
Grilled Sicilian Vegetable Salad with Spicy Gruyère Toast
The cheeses in this dish make it come alive. Gruyère is sweet but slightly salty, with a creamy and nutty flavor when young, becoming more assertive and earthy with age. Though cheese is often a diet no-no, it may be healthier than you think, and a great food for entertaining.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Combine first 4 ingredients (through vinegar) in a small bowl; set aside.
Place the vegetables (eggplant through red onion) in an even layer on a large baking pan. Brush vegetables on both sides with marinade; sprinkle with sea salt, then place on prepared grill.
Grill for 5–7 minutes or until lightly browned, brushing with marinade, as needed. Turn vegetables occasionally to brown all sides; when cooked, remove from heat and cut into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
Place bread slices on a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Bake for 4–6 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, and rub bread with garlic cloves. Set aside.
Combine cheeses, parsley, cayenne, and mustard in a medium bowl. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over toast. Return toast to oven, and bake for 5 minutes more or until cheese is browned and bubbly.
Divide greens among 4 plates. Top with grilled vegetables, and serve with 1 Gruyère toast.