Zucchini Fries

Yield
Makes about 32 fries
Health.com
March 2016

Summer zucchini is bountiful right now. And if you (or your neighbors) have a garden, you're likely loaded down with the green stuff. Here's how to put it to delicious use.

Ingredients

  • 2 zucchini
  • 1 egg white
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Vegetable cooking spray

How to Make It

Step 1

Watch the video: How to Make Zucchini Fries  

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425°. Cut zucchini into 3-inch sticks. Whisk an egg white in a small bowl, and add milk. Combine Parmesan and seasoned breadcrumbs in a separate bowl. Dip zucchini sticks into egg mixture, and then roll in breadcrumb mixture. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray, and place zucchini on sheet. Bake for 25–30 minutes or until golden brown.

