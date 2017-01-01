Hoisin-Glazed Chicken With Sugar Snap Peas

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add peas, and cook for 1–2 minutes or until tender but still bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Step 2 Whisk together the hoisin sauce and the next three ingredients (through honey); heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Transfer chicken and sauce to a large bowl; toss until chicken is well glazed.

Step 3 Return skillet to stove, add sesame oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and roasted peppers; cook about 2 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; remove from heat.