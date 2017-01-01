- Calories per serving 394
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 47g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 135mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 732mg
- Calcium per serving 96mg
Hoisin-Glazed Chicken With Sugar Snap Peas
Regular soy sauce contains approximately 1,000 mg of sodium per serving (about as much as a Big Mac). Using low-sodium soy sauce cuts about 500 mg without losing the flavor. Try Health magazine’s low-sodium dipping sauce recipe the next time your decide to do stir fry.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add peas, and cook for 1–2 minutes or until tender but still bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
Whisk together the hoisin sauce and the next three ingredients (through honey); heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Transfer chicken and sauce to a large bowl; toss until chicken is well glazed.
Return skillet to stove, add sesame oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and roasted peppers; cook about 2 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; remove from heat.
Divide chicken among 6 plates, and sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Serve peas alongside chicken.