Penne With Chicken and Preserved Lemon

When it comes to getting enough protein–from a lean source–chicken is pretty much the MVP. But it can get boring to eat plain chicken breast over and over again. Luckily, we’ve got a flavorful chicken recipe for you that will totally change up your chicken-cooking game. We’ll show you how to make this quick dinner in the video above. Bonus: It has tons of healthy fiber in it too, so you’ll get a nutritious, complete meal in minutes.

One easy way this recipe changes up traditional chicken breast dishes is by not making it the star of the dish. The chicken is mixed in with whole-wheat pasta, which provides fiber and healthy carbs to help fuel you. Whole-wheat pasta is also a low-glycemic food, meaning unlike sugary white pasta, it won’t spike your blood sugar and have you headed for an energy crash later. This pasta keeps your blood sugar and energy steady.

This dish also stars lemon and broccoli rabe, which are full of health-protective antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Garlic adds immune-boosting properties, and parmesan cheese adds calcium and more protein to the dish. You’ll get 35 grams of protein for just 424 calories per serving. Not bad for a chicken and pasta dish!

Try this dish for a fast weeknight dinner, and if you have leftovers, pack them for lunch the next day. The nutrient-dense, balanced meal is just what your body needs after a long day or a tough workout–it will replenish the nutrients you lost, fill you up so you won’t need to snack afterwards, and give you plenty of energy.