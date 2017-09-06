- Calories per serving 424
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 386mg
- Calcium per serving 141mg
Penne With Chicken and Preserved Lemon
When it comes to getting enough protein–from a lean source–chicken is pretty much the MVP. But it can get boring to eat plain chicken breast over and over again. Luckily, we’ve got a flavorful chicken recipe for you that will totally change up your chicken-cooking game. We’ll show you how to make this quick dinner in the video above. Bonus: It has tons of healthy fiber in it too, so you’ll get a nutritious, complete meal in minutes.
One easy way this recipe changes up traditional chicken breast dishes is by not making it the star of the dish. The chicken is mixed in with whole-wheat pasta, which provides fiber and healthy carbs to help fuel you. Whole-wheat pasta is also a low-glycemic food, meaning unlike sugary white pasta, it won’t spike your blood sugar and have you headed for an energy crash later. This pasta keeps your blood sugar and energy steady.
This dish also stars lemon and broccoli rabe, which are full of health-protective antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Garlic adds immune-boosting properties, and parmesan cheese adds calcium and more protein to the dish. You’ll get 35 grams of protein for just 424 calories per serving. Not bad for a chicken and pasta dish!
Try this dish for a fast weeknight dinner, and if you have leftovers, pack them for lunch the next day. The nutrient-dense, balanced meal is just what your body needs after a long day or a tough workout–it will replenish the nutrients you lost, fill you up so you won’t need to snack afterwards, and give you plenty of energy.
How to Make It
Cook penne according to package directions. Add broccoli rabe to pasta during the last 2 minutes of cooking. When penne is al dente and broccoli rabe is tender but still bright green, drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water; set aside.
While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 1/2–2 minutes or until fragrant but not browned. Add the chicken and reserved pasta water, and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Add preserved lemon rind (or lemon zest) and salt; remove from heat.
Toss chicken mixture with cooked pasta and broccoli rabe and grated fresh Parmesan; divide evenly among 4 bowls. Use a wide peeler to shave 12 (2-inch-long) strips of Parmesan. Place 3 shavings over each portion; serve immediately.