- Calories per serving 395
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 428mg
- Calcium per serving 73mg
Chicken and Goat Cheese Pizza With Fresh Herbs
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Lightly coat a round perforated pan with vegetable cooking spray, or put a pizza stone in the oven while it preheats. Place pizza dough on a lightly floured surface, and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place dough on prepared pizza pan or stone, and bake for 5 minutes.
While the crust is baking, coat a small nonstick skillet with vegetable cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, 4–5 minutes or until softened and lightly browned; set aside.
Spread the pesto over warm crust, leaving a 1/2-inch edge. Sprinkle pepper evenly over crust, and top with chicken, corn, mushrooms, and goat cheese. Bake 12–15 minutes or until crust is cooked through and cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with basil. Cut into 8 wedges; serve hot.