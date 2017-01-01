Jamie Oliver's Summertime Tagliarini

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Jamie Oliver
March 2016

Make a light and flavorful pasta recipe that's perfect for a night dining alfresco with a glass of crisp white wine. Pair with French bread, and enjoy.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces pine nuts, divided
  • Zest and juice of 2 large lemons
  • 1 large bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked, half finely chopped and half left whole (about 1 cup total)
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for shaving
  • 1 1/2 ounces freshly grated pecorino cheese
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • 18 ounces good-quality tagliarini

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 417mg
  • Calcium per serving 181mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Smash half the pine nuts into a paste, then put them into a big heatproof bowl with remaining whole pine nuts, lemon zest and juice, chopped parsley, and olive oil. Stir, then add the Parmesan and pecorino.

Step 2

Tip: The sauce should be reasonably thick—think of it as a dressing. Taste it, so you can balance the flavors and make sure it's quite zingy; as the sauce heats and cheese melts, the lemony flavor will calm down.

Step 3

Put a large pot of salted water on to boil. Sit sauce bowl on top while water heats up—this will take the chill out. When water starts to boil, remove bowl and add pasta to pot. Cook pasta according to package instructions; drain, reserving a little cooking water. Toss pasta with sauce and reserved cooking water (try 1/2 cup) to loosen it. The heat from the pasta will melt the cheese, allowing the lovely sauce to coat it.

Step 4

Tip: If you find the sauce too thick, add a little more water; it should be incredibly silky, fresh, and fragrant. Have one last taste to balance the flavors. Add some Parmesan and a sprinkle of parsley; enjoy immediately.

Cook With Jamie

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up