- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 286mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Pancakes
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients (through blueberries).
Step 2
Pour about 1/4 cup batter (or use a 2-ounce ice-cream scoop) per pancake onto a hot nonstick griddle or skillet. Cook over medium heat for about 2–3 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Flip pancakes over, and cook an additional 2–3 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Pile on a plate in 1 stack. Cover with a hand towel to keep warm.
Step 3
Place 2 pancakes on each of 3 plates. Drizzle with the maple syrup, and dust with some powdered sugar, if desired.