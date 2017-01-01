- Calories per serving 89
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Strawberry-Balsamic Swirl
Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Boil balsamic vinegar about 12 minutes or until syrupy and reduced to 1/4 cup; set aside.
Step 2
Meanwhile, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.
Step 3
Purée the strawberries and sugar syrup in blender.
Step 4
Fill 10 pop molds halfway with the strawberry purée; freeze 1 hour or until somewhat firm. Top with the balsamic reduction, pour in the remaining strawberry purée, and add the pop sticks; freeze 3 hours or until firm.