Lemon-Blueberry Dice

Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Yield
Makes 15 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 10 minutes; Freeze: 3 hours.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 (6-ounce) cartons lemon 60-calorie yogurt (such as Dannon Light & Fit)
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, about 2 (4.4-ounce) containers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 43
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 12mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5–10 minutes.

Step 2

Mix lemon juice and yogurt in a large bowl; add sugar syrup, and stir until smooth. Add blueberries. Spoon into a 15-count ice-cube tray (silicone works best), and add pop sticks; freeze about 3 hours or until firm.

