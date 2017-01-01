Creamsicle Twang

Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 pop)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 3 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 3 1/2 hours. If you want to skip the layers, add the total amount of buttermilk and orange juice to the sugar syrup and freeze the mixture for 3 hours.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (6-ounce) can thawed orange juice concentrate, undiluted and divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 131
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 31g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 42mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove sugar syrup from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.

Step 2

Mix 1/4 cup buttermilk and 1/4 cup sugar syrup in small bowl. Pour equal amounts of buttermilk mixture into 8 pop molds. Place molds at an angle (try tilting them in a large plastic container); freeze 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3

Whisk together remaining 1 cup buttermilk, remaining sugar syrup, vanilla, and all but 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate (reserve for last step). Remove molds from the freezer, and add the juice mixture and pop sticks; freeze 1 1/2 hours.

Step 4

Remove molds from the freezer, and distribute reserved 2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate among the pops; freeze 30 minutes or until firm.

