- Calories per serving 74
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Prosecco Pop
Photo: Emily Brooke Sandor; Styling: Liesl Maggiore
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 5 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes; Freeze: 4 hours. If you want to make a liquor-free treat, substitute apple juice for the prosecco.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds, remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes.
Step 2
Combine sugar syrup and prosecco.
Step 3
Add 1 or 2 pieces fruit to each of 8 molds. Fill molds with prosecco mixture, and add the pop sticks; freeze about 4 hours or until firm.