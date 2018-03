Frozen Fruit Skewers With Honey-Yogurt Dip

Combine the first 5 ingredients (through orange zest) in a blender or food processor; process until blended. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes or until mixture sets.

Step 2

Thread fruit alternately onto skewers, using 2 pieces of each fruit per skewer. Place skewers in a single layer on a small rimmed baking sheet. Freeze at least 1 hour or until fruit is frozen through. (Once frozen, skewers can be placed in a resealable zip-top plastic bag and kept in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.)