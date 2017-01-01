Red Cabbage and Apple Salad With Ginger Vinaigrette

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Red cabbage, apples, and a kick of ginger come together for a tasty detox salad.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cups packed shredded red cabbage
  • 2 cups packed shredded Napa cabbage
  • 2 cups thinly sliced Granny Smith apple
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins, plumped in hot water
  • 1/4 cup toasted, unsalted sunflower seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 119mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl. Whisk in olive oil, salt, and pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Toss cabbages together in a large serving bowl. Toss apple slices with lemon juice to keep from browning.

Step 3

Add apple, raisins, and half the sunflower seeds to cabbage. Toss with the dressing. Garnish servings with remaining seeds.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up