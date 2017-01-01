- Calories per serving 312
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 568mg
- Calcium per serving 141mg
Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken
Yunhee Kim
Postworkout salad. Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.
Step 2
Heat a grill pan to high. Lightly coat chicken with olive oil spray, and season with remaining salt and pepper; cook over high heat 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes.
Step 3
In a serving bowl, toss tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, and half the mint with vinaigrette. Slice chicken into 1/2-inch strips, add to salad, and toss gently. Place 1 cup romaine on each of 4 plates, top with chicken mixture and remaining mint.