Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups salad and 3 ounces chicken)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Postworkout salad. Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes; Stand: 5 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast
  • 1 1/2 pounds plum tomatoes, halved, seeded, and quartered (about 6–8 tomatoes)
  • 1/2 large seedless cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/3 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided
  • 4 cups torn romaine lettuce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 312
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 568mg
  • Calcium per serving 141mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

Step 2

Heat a grill pan to high. Lightly coat chicken with olive oil spray, and season with remaining salt and pepper; cook over high heat 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 3

In a serving bowl, toss tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta, olives, and half the mint with vinaigrette. Slice chicken into 1/2-inch strips, add to salad, and toss gently. Place 1 cup romaine on each of 4 plates, top with chicken mixture and remaining mint.

