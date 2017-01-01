Greek Salad With Grilled Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; set aside.

Step 2 Heat a grill pan to high. Lightly coat chicken with olive oil spray, and season with remaining salt and pepper; cook over high heat 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes.