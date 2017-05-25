Martina's Energy Balls

Yield
Makes 14 to 16 balls
Health.com
March 2016

"I make these from a mixture of figs, nuts, sesame seeds, and oatmeal--uncooked and organic," says tennis star Martina Navratilova. "They keep me going at matches, where sometimes you still find players drinking sodas, of all things, and I snack on them before and during a workout." Prep and Cook Time: about 15 minutes. Notes: Use any kind of nut you like--almonds, peanuts, walnuts, pecans, pine nuts. Although Navratilova likes her nuts raw, we thought they were good toasted too.

The tennis legend Martina Navratilova tells Sunset that she grabs these power snacks before and during workouts and matches. You can use any kind of nut you like, whether it's almonds, walnuts, or pecans.

 

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup plain (not unsweetened) soy milk
  • Unsweetened flaked or shredded dried coconut
  • 1 cup regular (
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup nuts (see Notes), chopped
  • 4 dried figs, chopped (soak in water if necessary to make them pliable)

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring honey and soy milk in a medium saucepan to a boil over high heat; boil 1 minute. Set aside. Put coconut on a plate or in a shallow bowl and set aside.

Step 2

In a food processor, pulse oats, sesame seeds, nuts, and figs until finely ground. Add to honey mixture in saucepan and stir together. Wet your hands with water and roll 1-tbsp. portions of mixture into balls; then roll in coconut.

Also appeared in: Sunset, ,

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up