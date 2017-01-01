Artichoke-and-Caper Dip With Fresh Vegetable Crudités

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup dip and 1/2 cup vegetables)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

This healthy appetizer spread features a homemade artichoke-and-caper dip served with assorted fresh vegetables, such as sliced radishes and baby carrots.

Ingredients

  • 1 small garlic clove, peeled
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons capers, roughly chopped
  • 5 cups assorted fresh vegetables (sliced radishes, baby carrots, blanched wax beans, broccoli and cauliflower florets)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 70
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 179mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine garlic and artichoke hearts in a food processor; pulse for 30 seconds or until well chopped. With processor on, add the lemon juice, lemon zest, and olive oil, processing until smooth and well blended.

Step 2

Stir in pepper and capers. Serve dip at room temperature or chilled with assorted crudités. Dip can be made 1 day in advance and stored in the fridge.

