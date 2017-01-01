- Calories per serving 70
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 1g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 179mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Artichoke-and-Caper Dip With Fresh Vegetable Crudités
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
This healthy appetizer spread features a homemade artichoke-and-caper dip served with assorted fresh vegetables, such as sliced radishes and baby carrots.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine garlic and artichoke hearts in a food processor; pulse for 30 seconds or until well chopped. With processor on, add the lemon juice, lemon zest, and olive oil, processing until smooth and well blended.
Step 2
Stir in pepper and capers. Serve dip at room temperature or chilled with assorted crudités. Dip can be made 1 day in advance and stored in the fridge.