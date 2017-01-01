- Calories per serving 110
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 16mg
Honey-Roasted Peaches With Lavender
Serve a flavorful dessert that's out-of-this-world delicious. Flavored with subtle lavender, the ripe peaches get a sweet treatment from a turn in the oven and a quick honey drizzle.
How to Make It
Step 1
Watch the video: Honey-Roasted Peaches With Lavender
Step 2
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 3
Coat an ovenproof 7- x 11-inch baking dish with butter. Arrange the peaches, cut side up, in the baking dish. Drizzle the honey over the peaches, and add the lavender and lemon zest.
Step 4
Bake for 15 minutes, remove from oven, and spoon the honey from baking dish over the peaches. Bake an additional 15–20 minutes or until the peaches are softened and golden.
Step 5
Top warm peach halves with 1 teaspoon mascarpone cheese, and drizzle with some of the honey in the baking pan.