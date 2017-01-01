How to Make It

Step 1 Watch the video: Honey-Roasted Peaches With Lavender

Step 2 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3 Coat an ovenproof 7- x 11-inch baking dish with butter. Arrange the peaches, cut side up, in the baking dish. Drizzle the honey over the peaches, and add the lavender and lemon zest.

Step 4 Bake for 15 minutes, remove from oven, and spoon the honey from baking dish over the peaches. Bake an additional 15–20 minutes or until the peaches are softened and golden.