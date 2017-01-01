Sugar Snap Pea Saute With Free-Range Chicken Breasts

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1 1/4 cups peas)
Laura Martin Zapalowski
March 2016

Sugar Snap Pea Saute With Free-Range Chicken Breasts is a quick and easy, not to mention healthy, yummy weeknight meal. Your family will be coming back for more!

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless, free-range, organic chicken breast halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 407mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add peas, and cook about 2 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Step 2

Sprinkle both sides of the chicken breasts with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat in a large nonstick sauté pan. Add the chicken to the pan; cook 4–5 minutes on each side or until done. Remove chicken from pan, and keep warm until ready to serve.

Step 4

Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the shallots, and cook, stirring frequently to keep from burning, 2–3 minutes or until limp and golden brown. While the shallots are cooking, whisk together the remaining 7 ingredients (through thyme). Add the mustard mixture and the blanched peas to the pan; stir until the peas are well coated with the dressing and heated through. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook for 1 minute or until heated through.

Step 5

To serve, arrange chicken and 1 1/4 cups of the sugar snap peas on each of 4 plates. Serve with a 5-ounce glass of white wine, if desired.

