Grilled Salmon With Charred-Corn Relish

Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
21 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1 1/2 cups relish)
March 2016

Fire up the grill and prepare to make a memorable salmon recipe. Don't skip the corn relish; it adds a pop of color and a smoky flavor to the main dish fish recipe.

Ingredients

  • 4 ears shucked corn
  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil, plus whole basil sprigs for garnish (optional)
  • 4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 341
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 286mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Soak corn in a large bowl of cold water for 20 minutes. Remove and pat dry. Coat corn on all sides with cooking spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill about 15 minutes or until charred on all sides. Remove cobs from grill, and cool slightly. Slice the kernels from the cobs, and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, and sliced basil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let the relish sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Step 3

Meanwhile, lightly coat both sides of salmon fillets with cooking spray; season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place fillets skin side down, and grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip fillets, and grill for 3 more minutes. Fish should feel slightly firm in the center and will register 145° on an instant-read thermometer. Place salmon onto each of 4 plates, and spoon relish over top. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired.

