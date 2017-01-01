- Calories per serving 341
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 72mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 286mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Grilled Salmon With Charred-Corn Relish
Fire up the grill and prepare to make a memorable salmon recipe. Don't skip the corn relish; it adds a pop of color and a smoky flavor to the main dish fish recipe.
How to Make It
Prepare grill.
Soak corn in a large bowl of cold water for 20 minutes. Remove and pat dry. Coat corn on all sides with cooking spray, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill about 15 minutes or until charred on all sides. Remove cobs from grill, and cool slightly. Slice the kernels from the cobs, and transfer to a medium bowl. Add tomatoes, olive oil, vinegar, and sliced basil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Let the relish sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
Meanwhile, lightly coat both sides of salmon fillets with cooking spray; season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place fillets skin side down, and grill 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Flip fillets, and grill for 3 more minutes. Fish should feel slightly firm in the center and will register 145° on an instant-read thermometer. Place salmon onto each of 4 plates, and spoon relish over top. Garnish with basil sprigs, if desired.
Bobby Flay's Grill It!