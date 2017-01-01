Spanish-Spice-Rubbed Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 To make Parsley-Mint Sauce: Combine parsley, 3/4 cup mint, garlic, and chiles in a food processor; process until coarsely chopped. Add honey and mustard; process until combined. With processor on, slowly add olive oil.

Step 2 Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and whisk in a few tablespoons cold water to thin the sauce. Stir in salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours. Bring sauce to room temperature before serving.

Step 3 To make chicken: Whisk together paprika, cumin, mustard, fennel, pepper, and salt in a bowl.

Step 4 Prepare grill.

Step 5 Brush chicken with olive oil. Coat top with 2 teaspoons spice rub; place on grill, rub side down. Grill over high heat 5–6 minutes or until golden brown and slightly charred. Turn breasts over, and cook for 6–7 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°.