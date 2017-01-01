- Calories per serving 273
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 193mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 728mg
- Calcium per serving 223mg
Watermelon, Feta, and Grilled Shrimp Salad
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 4 minutes.
How to Make It
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high.
Toss shrimp with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Lightly spray grill or grill pan with olive oil spray, and cook shrimp about 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Transfer shrimp to a plate to cool.
In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and more pepper to taste. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
In a medium bowl, combine red onion and 2 tablespoons mint. Add dressing, and toss gently. To serve, place 1 cup arugula on each of 4 plates and top with 2 melon wedges and 1/4 of the onion-mint mixture; sprinkle with equal amounts of feta, top with about 6 shrimp, and garnish with some of the remaining fresh mint. Serve immediately.