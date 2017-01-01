Grilled-Asparagus Panzanella

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare grill.

Step 2 Snap off tough ends of asparagus or trim with a knife, and peel the bottom half of the stalk, if necessary.

Step 3 Place asparagus on a baking sheet, toss with olive oil, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill asparagus, perpendicular to the grates, for 3–5 minutes on each side or until just crisp-tender.

Step 4 Grill the bread about 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Cut each slice into 1-inch cubes.