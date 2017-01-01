Grilled-Asparagus Panzanella

Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Bobby Flay
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes; Stand: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 6 (1-inch-thick) slices day-old country-style bread
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 16 cherry tomatoes, mix of red and yellow, quartered
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup niçoise olives, pitted
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • 8 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 177
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 454mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Snap off tough ends of asparagus or trim with a knife, and peel the bottom half of the stalk, if necessary.

Step 3

Place asparagus on a baking sheet, toss with olive oil, and season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill asparagus, perpendicular to the grates, for 3–5 minutes on each side or until just crisp-tender.

Step 4

Grill the bread about 1 minute per side or until slightly charred. Cut each slice into 1-inch cubes.

Step 5

Whisk vinegar, garlic, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil in a large bowl until combined. Add asparagus, grilled bread, tomatoes, and remaining ingredients; mix. Season with more salt and pepper, if desired. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

Bobby Flay's Grill It!

