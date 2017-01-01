Daisy Fuentes' Mojito

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 mojito)
This verstion of the classic Cuban cocktail is made with rum, lime juice, and fresh mint,  plus club soda and honey.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lime, cut into 6 wedges
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons torn mint leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey, warmed
  • 2 ounces rum
  • 4 ounces club soda
  • Fresh mint sprig (optional)
  • Lime wedge (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 153
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 25mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a martini shaker with 1 cup ice. Add lime wedges, lime juice, and mint. Muddle lime and mint with a pestle or a long spoon until well-bruised and fragrant.

Step 2

Combine honey, rum, and club soda; stir gently to dissolve honey. Add to muddled mixture; stir until mixture is well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice; garnish with mint and lime, if desired.

