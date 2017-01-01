Tortilla Soup

6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups soup, 1/4 cup cheese, and 5 chips)
Jenny Thompson
March 2016

"I had this soup at a restaurant. I played around with the ingredients and came up with a pretty close duplication." -Jenny Thompson, Newton, IA

Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Serve with a side of cornbread.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups no salt-added tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 cup bottled salsa
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (16-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • 30 fat-free baked tortilla chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 12%
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 7.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 2.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 766mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Combine first 9 ingredients in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 12 minutes. Ladle into bowls; sprinkle with cheese. Serve with chips.

