Lobster Newburg

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed bread shell)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

If you don't want to cook live lobsters, use frozen tails. To get 1 cup of chopped meat, use 3 (6-ounce) tails, and steam them for about 8 minutes. You can also use shrimp or crab in place of lobster.

Ingredients

  • 4 (2.5-ounce) sourdough rolls
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/4 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup chopped cooked lobster meat
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 8.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 15.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 48mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 668mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Hollow out each roll, leaving about a 1/4-inch-thick shell; reserve torn bread for another use. Place hollowed bread shells on a baking sheet. Bake at 375° for 7 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove the bread shells from oven; set aside.

Step 3

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 2 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add water and sherry, and cook 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over onion mixture; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly with a whisk; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Add cream cheese; stir with a whisk until cheese melts. Stir in lobster, juice, salt, and paprika. Spoon 1/2 cup lobster mixture into each bread shell; sprinkle each serving with 1/2 teaspoon chives. Serve immediately.

