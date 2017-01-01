- Calories per serving 62
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 1.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 2.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 152mg
- Calcium per serving 19mg
Zucchini with Corn and Cilantro
Photo: Oxmoor House
Use this vegetable medley as a fresh substitute for salsa or guacamole salad on a Tex-Mex fiesta plate.
Substitute this vegetable medley for salsa and cut total sodium to nearly a tenth. Or swap it for guacamole for one-tenth the fat and half the calories. Serve with baked tortilla chips for a deliciously satisfying snack.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini and corn; cook, stirring occasionally, 7 to 8 minutes or until zucchini is crisp-tender.
Step 2
Remove from heat, and stir in cilantro and remaining ingredients.
Cooking Light Superfast Suppers