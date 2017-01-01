Vermouth Scallops over Vermicelli

Photo: Oxmoor House
Prep Time
1 Min
Cook Time
13 Mins
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 cup scallop mixture, 1/4 cup sauce, and 1 cup pasta)
March 2016

If you don't have vermouth or dry white wine, you can use 1/2 cup chicken broth.

Scallops are an excellent source of vitamin B12 and protein. They're also low in saturated fat. Use SmartBalance instead of regular butter and get a boost of omega-3 fatty acids, which are heart-healthy.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 pound sea scallops
  • 2 teaspoons capers
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine
  • 2 cups hot cooked vermicelli (about 4 ounces uncooked pasta)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 389
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 6.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 35.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 2.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 678mg
  • Calcium per serving 62mg

How to Make It

Heat oil and butter over medium-high heat in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray. Add scallops; cook about 3 minutes on each side until browned and cooked through. Add capers, salt, pepper, and vermouth. Cook 30 seconds or until vermouth evaporates. Spoon mixture over pasta. Sprinkle evenly with basil.

Cooking Light Superfast Suppers

